Five Most Paid Soccer Players in 2018

Soccer has always been one of the most popular sports among sports fan. Due to its popularity, it has been the highest paid sports as well. Just like the sport is popular, the players are also extremely popular and well paid. Soccer players are among the highest paid and among the most popular athletes as well. In this article, we will present some of the most paid soccer players in the previous year.

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is on the top of our list of the highest-paid soccer players. He was born in 1987 in Argentina. He started playing soccer at an early age, and nowadays he plays for the Argentina National Team, and for the club Barcelona. In 2018 he became for the first time the most paid soccer player by topping Ronaldo. Lionel Messi’s net worth is estimated to be 340 million dollars. However, he gives a lot of his money to charity. He is a great player loved by many.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo was born in 1985, in Portugal. Just like Messi, Ronaldo started playing soccer at an early age. He currently plays for Juventus and he is a captain of Portuguese national team. He earns 108 million dollars. His salary along with bonuses is around $61 million dollars. He used to be the most paid soccer player but was topped by Messi, as we previously mentioned. He also gives a lot of money to charity and is loved by many people.

Neymar Jr.

Neymar Jr. was born in 1992 in Brazil. He plays for Paris Saint-Germain soccer club and for the Brazilian national team. He is the third highest-paid soccer player of 2018. He earns around 90 million dollars, $63 million in salary and bonuses and $17 million in endorsements. He is a great player and a promising talent with a great career in the future.

Gareth Bale

Born in 1989, Bale is a Welsh soccer player who plays both for Welsh national team and Spanish soccer club called Real Madrid. He is one of the five most popular soccer players nowadays and one of the five most paid soccer players. He earns 34.6 million dollars. In 2018 he earned 6 million dollars in endorsements and 28.6 million in salary and bonuses. His game is loved by many and although he earns much less than Ronaldo and Messi, he gives a lot of money to charity.

Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba is a French soccer player who plays for Manchester United. Born in 1993, he started playing soccer at an early age. Nowadays he plays as a central midfielder and is believed to become one of the top three soccer players in the future. He earns around 30 million dollars, 25 million dollars in salary and 5 million in endorsements. He is a very young soccer player with a promising career ahead of him. Just like his fellow soccer players he gives a lot of his money to charity!

These five soccer players are currently the richest soccer players. What is more important is that these soccer players are among the most talented soccer players as well. However, their fame and money have been an obstacle for their charitable work. We hope that they will continue to earn this amount of money and that they will continue to be great players as they are now.